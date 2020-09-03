COVID drives cricket umpire course online

Cricket

Central Coast Cricket Umpires’ Association (CCCUA) has advised the annual Laws of Cricket seminar has been delayed and will not be staged as a face to face seminar this year, due to the latest advice received from NSW Health regarding COVID-19 protocols.

CCCUA Country Zone Representative to the NSW Cricket Umpires’ and Scorers’ Association (NSWCUSA), David Grainger, confirmed the decision and noted the course will need to be conducted online and will occur prior to the commencement of the 2020/2021 Central Coast Cricket Association Competition on November 7.

“The course is conducted by NSWCUSA Trainers, and covers all aspects of Cricket umpiring, including a complete explanation of the Laws of Cricket.

“It is an ideal training course for prospective umpires and is also used by those with experience as a refresher course and to learn about any Law changes.

“New umpires can gain accreditation by sitting the exam at the end of the course.

“Further advice re conduct of the course will be published when received,” Grainger said.

Source:

Press release, Aug 23

Tony Booth, CCCUA